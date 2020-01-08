Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of EMNSF opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.91. Elementis has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $2.52.

Elementis Company Profile

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

