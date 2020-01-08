Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,783 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co accounts for 1.3% of Country Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $34,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,134,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,977,000 after buying an additional 578,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,979,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,670,000 after buying an additional 898,845 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 20,030.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,265,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,983,000 after buying an additional 7,229,751 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 10.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,442,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,499,000 after buying an additional 628,267 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 13.2% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,422,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,715,000 after buying an additional 632,573 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $1.29 on Wednesday, hitting $133.80. The stock had a trading volume of 285,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.12 and its 200-day moving average is $114.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $137.00.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 107.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is 46.49%.

In related news, CFO Joshua L. Smiley purchased 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.59 per share, with a total value of $99,951.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,667.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.49 per share, for a total transaction of $200,038.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,066,735.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,405 shares of company stock valued at $909,004 and sold 1,355,504 shares valued at $161,345,512. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

