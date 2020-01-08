Elrond (ERD) Price Down 13.4% This Week

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 8th. Elrond has a market capitalization of $13.48 million and approximately $4.43 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including Dcoin, Binance, Bilaxy and Binance DEX. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00179604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.58 or 0.01378019 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000585 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00027703 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00117583 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond was first traded on March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,480,557,005 tokens. Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com.

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Binance DEX, Dcoin and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

