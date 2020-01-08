ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11,731.00

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded up 34.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last seven days, ELTCOIN has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ELTCOIN has a market capitalization of $11,731.00 and $1,264.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELTCOIN token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012404 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00178940 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.89 or 0.01402413 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000583 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026927 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00117917 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ELTCOIN

ELTCOIN’s genesis date was October 12th, 2017. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ELTCOIN is www.eltcoin.tech. ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN.

ELTCOIN Token Trading

ELTCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELTCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELTCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

