Energi (NRG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $564,745.00

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $1.84 or 0.00022934 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. In the last week, Energi has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $45.17 million and $564,745.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012501 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00180133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.06 or 0.01399917 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000599 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00027317 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00118384 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi’s launch date was April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 24,562,576 coins. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

Energi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

