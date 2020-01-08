EnterCoin (ENTRC) Price Up 29.2% Over Last Week

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 8th. One EnterCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular exchanges including Instant Bitex and Crex24. During the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded up 29.2% against the US dollar. EnterCoin has a total market capitalization of $40,464.00 and $7,849.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00038170 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $479.06 or 0.05984440 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00026747 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00035062 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001751 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00001185 BTC.

About EnterCoin

ENTRC is a token. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,098,512 tokens. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin.

EnterCoin Token Trading

EnterCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

