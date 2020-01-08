EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Howard Weil assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

EOG stock opened at $89.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.29. The firm has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.42. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $64.33 and a fifty-two week high of $107.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 13.94%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.76%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1.6% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,951 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 14,757 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 25.6% in the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,355 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

