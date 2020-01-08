Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for January, 8th (HLFDY, HNGR, HOLI, HTLD, ICHR, IDRA, IIVI, INMD, IOVA, IPX)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, January 8th:

HALFORDS GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Halfords Group Plc engages in the retail of automotive, cycling products as well as auto repair. It operating segments includes Halfords Retail and Halfords Autocentres. Halfords Retail segment comprises the retailing of automotive, leisure and cycling products. Halfords Autocentres segment involves in car servicing and repair operation. Halfords Group Plc is headquartered in Redditch, the United Kingdom. “

Get HALFORDS GRP PL/ADR alerts:

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hanger, Inc. delivers orthotic and prosthetic patient care, and distributes O&P products and rehabilitative solutions. The company’s products & services segment provides Hanger distributes branded and private label O&P devices, products and components and provides rehabilitative solutions. Hanger Inc., formerly known as Hanger Orthoped, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “HLS SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL has become one of the leading automation systems providers in the People’s Republic of China, developing a number of core technologies and completing numerous projects utilizing a wide array of automation products. With its philosophy of sincere concern for customers and its technical innovation capabilities, HLS Systems International specializes in the research, development, production, sale and distribution of industrial automation for digital railway signals and information systems, e-government, motor drive transmissions and safety controls for nuclear power reactors. “

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Heartland Express, Inc. is a leader in transportation and logistics. Heartland Express provides collaborative truckload transportation service that enables companies to deliver exceptional service across their transportation network to improve customer satisfaction. The company provides truckload transportation service to virtually all markets east of the Rocky Mountains at any length of haul. Heartland Express transports a variety of goods, including automotive parts, consumer goods, paper and plastic products, retail goods, and packaged foodstuffs. The company serves the truckload transportation needs of the top shippers in America. Heartland operates in the United States and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA. “

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is based in Fremont, United States. “

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a drug discovery and development company that is developing drug candidates to treat cancer and infectious, respiratory, and autoimmune diseases, and for use in combination with therapeutic and prophylactic vaccines. Idera’s proprietary drug candidates are designed to modulate Toll-like Receptors, the body’s first line of immune defense. Idera’s pioneering DNA chemistry expertise enables it to identify drug candidates for internal development and creates opportunities for multiple collaborative alliances. “

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “II-VI Incorporated designs, manufactures and markets optical and opto-electronic components, devices and materials for infrared, near-infrared, visible light, x-ray and gamma ray instrumentation. The Company’s infrared optics business manufactures optical and opto-electronic components sold under the II-VI brand name and used primarily in CO2 lasers. The Company’s near-infrared optics business manufactures near-infrared & visible light products for industrial, scientific, military & medical instruments and laser gain materials and products for solid-state YAG and YLF lasers at the Company’s VLOC subsidiary. The Company’s military infrared optics business manufactures infrared products for military applications under the Exotic Electro-Optics brand name. “

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “InMode Ltd. is a provider of medical technologies. It develops, manufactures and markets devices harnessing novel radio-frequency technology. The company serves plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology and ophthalmology. InMode Ltd. is based in Yokneam, Israel. “

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient’s own immune system to eradicate cancer cells. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc., formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies Inc., is based in SAN CARLOS, United States. “

Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to an add rating. They currently have GBX 380 ($5.00) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 330 ($4.34).

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Intesa Sanpaolo is a new banking group resulting from the merger between Banca Intesa and Sanpaolo IMI. It has leadership in the Italian market and a strong international presence focussed on Central-Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean basin. Intesa Sanpaolo intends to become a benchmark for the creation of value in the European banking sector. The new Group brings together two major Italian banks with shared values and improves their opportunities for growth as well as enabling enhanced service for retail customers, significant support for development of business customers and an important contribution to growth in all the countries where it operates. “

Receive News & Ratings for HALFORDS GRP PL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HALFORDS GRP PL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.