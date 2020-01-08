Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 8th (AD, APLT, APR.UN, BA, BCI, BOS, EXF, H, LSPD, MAXR)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, January 8th:

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$23.25 to C$24.00.

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$21.00.

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$22.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$13.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was given a $324.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

New Look Vision Group (TSE:BCI) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$36.00 to C$40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$11.50 to C$13.00.

Exfo (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) was given a C$4.50 price target by analysts at TD Securities. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$24.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) was given a C$39.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $25.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Pengrowth Energy (TSE:PGF) (NYSE:PGH) was given a C$0.05 target price by analysts at National Bank Financial. The firm currently has a tender rating on the stock.

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) had its target price increased by Eight Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50.

Varta (ETR:VAR1) was given a €63.00 ($73.26) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $230.00 to $265.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

