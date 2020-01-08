Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 8th (ASML, BEI, BNFT, CERN, CHNG, CLDR, COTY, DPLO, EVH, HEN3)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, January 8th:

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €310.00 ($360.47) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) was given a €110.00 ($127.91) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $42.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $80.00 to $83.50. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $14.00 to $17.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $13.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $13.00 to $12.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $3.00 to $4.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $19.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €90.00 ($104.65) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $34.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $76.00 to $80.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $17.50 to $20.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €56.00 ($65.12) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $83.00 to $81.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $76.00 to $87.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $80.00 to $85.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) was given a €45.00 ($52.33) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 7,500 ($98.66) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RWE (FRA:RWE) was given a €30.00 ($34.88) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €172.00 ($200.00) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) was given a €45.00 ($52.33) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Siemens (FRA:SIE) was given a €142.00 ($165.12) price target by analysts at Bank of America Corp. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $62.00 to $72.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $77.00 to $95.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $50.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 4,500 ($59.19) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) was given a €55.00 ($63.95) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $28.00 to $25.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

