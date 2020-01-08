Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 8th (AAL, BAG, BVIC, COA, CWK, ECM, EXPN, FEVR, GNC, GRG)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, January 8th:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

A.G. Barr (LON:BAG) had its reduce rating reiterated by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

Britvic (LON:BVIC) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

Coats Group (LON:COA) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Cranswick (LON:CWK) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG. UBS Group AG currently has a GBX 775 ($10.19) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 725 ($9.54).

Experian (LON:EXPN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG. They currently have a GBX 2,850 ($37.49) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 2,750 ($36.17).

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

Greencore Group (LON:GNC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

Greggs (LON:GRG) had its reduce rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Greggs (LON:GRG) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Hays (LON:HAS) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG. UBS Group AG currently has a GBX 180 ($2.37) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 140 ($1.84).

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

Independent Oil & Gas (LON:IOG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Nichols (LON:NICL) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

STV Group (LON:STVG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

WPP (LON:WPP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

