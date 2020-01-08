Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 8th (AAN, AAP, ADMA, BTAI, CLVS, FANG, GMED, HOME, HSV, HTG)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, January 8th:

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital. The firm currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. The firm currently has a $165.00 price target on the stock.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $36.00.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank. The firm currently has a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Corp. The firm currently has a $148.00 price target on the stock.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a $67.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $59.00.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Homeserve (LON:HSV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. UBS Group AG currently has a GBX 1,450 ($19.07) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,350 ($17.76).

Hunting (LON:HTG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They currently have a GBX 510 ($6.71) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 590 ($7.76).

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. The firm currently has a $485.00 target price on the stock.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies.

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

