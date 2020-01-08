Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 8th (LPTX, RRTS, RTLR, RY, SAND, SBCF, SBFG, SBSI, SCBFF, SCGLY)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, January 8th:

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has $2.50 target price on the stock.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. is a non-asset based transportation and logistics services provider offering a full suite of solutions, including customized and expedited less-than-truckload, truckload and intermodal brokerage, and domestic and international air. The Company utilizes a proprietary webenabled technology system and a third-party network of transportation providers to serve a diverse customer base in terms of end market focus and annual freight expenditures. Its third-party transportation providers consist of individuals or small teams that own or lease their own over-the-road transportation equipment and asset-based, over-the-road transportation companies. As a non-asset based transportation provider, the Company does not own any tractors or other power equipment used to transport its customers’ freight. Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Cudahy, Wisconsin. “

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream infrastructure assets primarily in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. It provides crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services. Rattler Midstream LP is based in Austin, United States. “

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is a gold streaming company engaged in providing upfront financing for gold mining companies. It focuses on completing gold purchase agreements with gold mining companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida is a bank holding company. Seacoast and its subsidiaries offer a full array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engages in consumer and commercial lending and provides a wide variety of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products. “

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SB Financial Group, Inc. is a financial services holding company with two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries: State Bank and RDSI Banking Systems. State Bank offers a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, mortgage banking, commercial and agricultural lending. RDSI provides item processing services to community banks located in the Midwest. SB Financial Group, Inc., formerly known as Rurban Financial Corp., is based in Defiance, Ohio. “

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Southside Bancshares Corp., through its subsidiary banks, is primarily engaged in commercial banking and providing trust services. Southside’s subsidiary banks are engaged in the general banking business of accepting funds for deposit, making loans, renting safe deposit boxes and performing such other banking services as are usual and customary in banks of similar size and character. All of the subsidiary banks offer real estate, commercial and consumer loans. “

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Standard Chartered PLC operates as a banking group principally in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The bank provides consumer and wholesale banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), corporate, and institutional customers. Services offered by Standard Chartered include: loans and savings accounts, demand drafts, foreign exchange services, credit cards, insurance and investment advisory services. It also provides private and priority banking; international banking; cash management; trade finance and working capital as well as Internet banking services. Standard Chartered PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SOCIETE GENL FR Group is the sixth largest bank in the euro zone. Its business mix is structured around three core businesses: Retail Banking, Asset Management and Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking. The Group is implementing a sustainable growth policy based on the selective development of its products and services, a client-focused culture of innovation in its different markets, and sustained organic growth coupled with acquisitions. “

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “SCYNEXIS, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. The Company is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as an oral and intravenous (IV) drug for the treatment of serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections in humans. It also provides contract research and development services. SCYNEXIS, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

