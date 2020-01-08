ERC20 (ERC20) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.59 Million

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. ERC20 has a market cap of $1.59 million and $48,924.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for $0.0318 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kuna, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Token Store and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012404 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00178940 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.89 or 0.01402413 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000583 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026927 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00117917 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 was first traded on October 23rd, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 13,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is belance.io. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project.

Buying and Selling ERC20

ERC20 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, Token Store, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

