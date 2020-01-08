Eric M. Dube Sells 3,750 Shares of Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) Stock

Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) CEO Eric M. Dube sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $52,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at $644,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of RTRX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,520. Retrophin Inc has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $24.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.00. The stock has a market cap of $597.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Retrophin alerts:

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.55. Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 43.88% and a negative net margin of 71.70%. The firm had revenue of $44.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Retrophin Inc will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retrophin in the third quarter worth $122,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Retrophin by 3.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Retrophin in the third quarter worth $1,237,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Retrophin by 117.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 13,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Retrophin by 641.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter.

RTRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Retrophin Company Profile

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Retrophin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retrophin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.