Espers One Day Volume Reaches $21.00 (ESP)

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Espers has a total market capitalization of $463,739.00 and approximately $21.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Espers has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Espers coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptohub and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00049075 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00038865 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.06 or 0.00649343 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00208144 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004918 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00076107 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001680 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Espers Profile

ESP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Espers’ official website is espers.io. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Espers

Espers can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Espers should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Espers using one of the exchanges listed above.

