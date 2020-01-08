Ether-1 (ETHO) Price Up 25% Over Last 7 Days

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded up 16.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. During the last week, Ether-1 has traded 25% higher against the dollar. Ether-1 has a market cap of $243,770.00 and $11,942.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether-1 coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005665 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00043436 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00315437 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 505.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00072737 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012066 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000087 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008701 BTC.

Ether-1 Profile

Ether-1 (CRYPTO:ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 41,255,481 coins. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org.

Buying and Selling Ether-1

Ether-1 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

