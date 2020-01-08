Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Tops $0.0096 on Exchanges

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 8th. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, DigiFinex, EXX and Hotbit. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $53,692.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded down 37.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.88 or 0.01706177 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00058327 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 209,160,017 coins and its circulating supply is 167,130,604 coins. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero.

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Cryptopia, EXX and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

