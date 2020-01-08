Ethersocial (ESN) Trading 8.9% Lower Over Last Week

Ethersocial (CURRENCY:ESN) traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Ethersocial has a market cap of $112,114.00 and $191.00 worth of Ethersocial was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethersocial has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethersocial coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethersocial Coin Profile

Ethersocial is a coin. Ethersocial’s total supply is 76,730,081 coins and its circulating supply is 39,070,108 coins. Ethersocial’s official website is ethersocial.network. Ethersocial’s official message board is blog.ethersocial.network. Ethersocial’s official Twitter account is @ESNfoundation.

Ethersocial Coin Trading

Ethersocial can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethersocial directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethersocial should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethersocial using one of the exchanges listed above.

