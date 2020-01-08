EUNO (EUNO) Price Tops $0.0071

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 8th. EUNO has a market cap of $216,690.00 and approximately $403.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EUNO has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar. One EUNO coin can now be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006030 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 90.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 106% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007015 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 34,077,882 coins and its circulating supply is 30,583,175 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

