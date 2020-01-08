EURBASE (EBASE) Market Cap Hits $16.24 Million

EURBASE (CURRENCY:EBASE) traded up 402% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 8th. EURBASE has a market capitalization of $16.24 million and $5,550.00 worth of EURBASE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EURBASE token can currently be bought for approximately $5.66 or 0.00070646 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EURBASE has traded up 408% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005813 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00046040 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00322194 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012497 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002780 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008991 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000036 BTC.

EURBASE Profile

EURBASE (CRYPTO:EBASE) is a token. EURBASE’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,869,434 tokens. EURBASE’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE/eurbase-ebase-34393c. EURBASE’s official website is eurbase.com.

EURBASE Token Trading

EURBASE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EURBASE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EURBASE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EURBASE using one of the exchanges listed above.

