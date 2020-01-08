Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 75.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.15 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Monday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.74.

NYSE EVH traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.71. 148,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,930,503. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.72. Evolent Health has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $788.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $220.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.90 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 15.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Evolent Health news, President Seth Blackley purchased 14,749 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $98,523.32. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVH. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Evolent Health by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,801,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,612 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Evolent Health by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,789 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Evolent Health by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,613,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after acquiring an additional 844,888 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Evolent Health by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,570,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,236,000 after acquiring an additional 548,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,764,000. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

