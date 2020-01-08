EVOS (EVOS) Hits Market Capitalization of $9,511.00

EVOS (CURRENCY:EVOS) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last week, EVOS has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. EVOS has a market cap of $9,511.00 and approximately $544.00 worth of EVOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EVOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1irstcoin (FST) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00018726 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00024800 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000703 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00001142 BTC.

About EVOS

EVOS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 15th, 2018. EVOS’s total supply is 10,606,778 coins. EVOS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. EVOS’s official website is www.evos.one.

EVOS Coin Trading

EVOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EVOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EVOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EVOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

