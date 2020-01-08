ExclusiveCoin Trading 18.2% Lower This Week (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0357 or 0.00000426 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $208,783.00 and approximately $5,039.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000036 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000415 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,846,420 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw.

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

