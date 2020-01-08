Exfo (TSE:EXF) Given a C$4.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Exfo (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) has been assigned a C$4.50 price target by equities research analysts at TD Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 21.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Exfo stock traded down C$0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.75. 31,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Exfo has a 1-year low of C$4.11 and a 1-year high of C$6.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.75 million and a PE ratio of -127.78.

Exfo (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$92.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$90.38 million. Equities research analysts expect that Exfo will post 0.349999977086745 earnings per share for the current year.

Exfo Company Profile

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

