EXMR One Day Trading Volume Hits $31,070.00 (EXMR)

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. EXMR has a market cap of $36.20 million and $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXMR token can currently be purchased for $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. In the last week, EXMR has traded 9,902.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001680 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000608 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About EXMR

EXMR (EXMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. EXMR’s official website is exmrfoundation.org. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin. The official message board for EXMR is medium.com/@eXMR.

EXMR Token Trading

EXMR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

