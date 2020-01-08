Exosis (EXO) Trading Up 34.8% This Week

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Exosis has a market capitalization of $45,019.00 and $27,163.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Exosis has traded up 34.8% against the dollar. One Exosis coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001681 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex, Exrates and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,363.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.88 or 0.01706177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.40 or 0.02870606 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.12 or 0.00562605 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.16 or 0.00682507 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010740 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00023937 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00058327 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00379951 BTC.

Exosis (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis' total supply is 486,604 coins and its circulating supply is 321,604 coins.

Exosis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Exrates and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

