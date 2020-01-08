Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Acquired by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 519.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,990 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,984 shares during the period. Expedia Group comprises 0.8% of Scout Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.27% of Expedia Group worth $41,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 113.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 75.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXPE. TheStreet cut shares of Expedia Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $142.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.43.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.15. 61,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,408,482. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.30 and its 200 day moving average is $124.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Expedia Group Inc has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.27%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter M. Kern bought 23,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,510,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,890,681.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $260,468.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,791.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 45,463 shares of company stock valued at $4,739,508 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

