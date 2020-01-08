Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.57.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Stephens downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get Extraction Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XOG opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96. The company has a market cap of $339.71 million, a PE ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Extraction Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $5.67.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $196.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.88 million. Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 10.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Extraction Oil & Gas will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 21.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,548,451 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,665,000 after buying an additional 2,368,035 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC grew its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 4.6% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 11,714,665 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,725,000 after buying an additional 514,665 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,312,447 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,653,000 after buying an additional 150,768 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 95.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,787,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,391,000 after buying an additional 3,322,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 25.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,972,234 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,860,000 after buying an additional 1,194,395 shares in the last quarter.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.