Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s 5th Largest Position

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 3.0% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.5% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 164,241 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.52.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.33. 478,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,115,828. The company has a market capitalization of $299.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

