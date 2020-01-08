Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Reduced by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.3% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 48.5% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 164,241 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $62,000. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.52.

NYSE:XOM traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.24. 12,514,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,115,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $66.31 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.44 and a 200 day moving average of $71.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

