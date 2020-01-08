Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,814 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 39,873 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 1.4% of Country Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $36,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners raised its stake in Facebook by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Facebook by 393.9% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 489 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $2.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.22. The stock had a trading volume of 10,608,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,575,536. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $613.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.54 and a fifty-two week high of $214.58.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.47, for a total transaction of $9,925,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.62, for a total transaction of $21,758,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,651,662 shares of company stock valued at $311,572,058 in the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.44.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

