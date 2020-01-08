FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) EVP Sells $769,124.53 in Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) EVP Franck A.R. Gossieaux sold 2,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.49, for a total transaction of $769,124.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:FDS traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $269.09. 262,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,177. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.53 and a 12 month high of $305.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $266.33 and a 200 day moving average of $268.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.16. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 60.69%. The firm had revenue of $366.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDS. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $240.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,146,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,188,303,000 after acquiring an additional 586,547 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,799,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,088,704,000 after acquiring an additional 116,960 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,278,000 after acquiring an additional 26,339 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 528,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 414,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,252,000 after acquiring an additional 183,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

