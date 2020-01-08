Favorable Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) Stock Price

News stories about Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) have trended positive on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Franco Nevada earned a news sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of Franco Nevada stock traded down C$3.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$131.96. 342,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,469. The stock has a market cap of $25.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$130.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$124.04. Franco Nevada has a 12-month low of C$90.50 and a 12-month high of C$137.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$311.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$286.98 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franco Nevada will post 2.1003141 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.329 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.85%.

In related news, Director John Blanchette sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.73, for a total value of C$891,559.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,820.09. Also, Director David Harquail sold 22,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.64, for a total transaction of C$2,930,231.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 967,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$123,435,155.48. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,749 shares of company stock valued at $8,301,088.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

