Favorable Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) Stock Price

News articles about Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) have trended positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Newmont Goldcorp earned a daily sentiment score of 2.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the basic materials company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Newmont Goldcorp’s analysis:

NEM stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,471,009. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Goldcorp has a 52-week low of $29.77 and a 52-week high of $44.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.09.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.48%.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.49.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $158,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,764,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $27,382.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,843.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,098,695 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

