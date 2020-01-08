Feathercoin (FTC) Tops One Day Volume of $13,078.00

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 8th. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $13,078.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittylicious, BX Thailand, CoinExchange and Upbit. During the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000784 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

Feathercoin (CRYPTO:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 263,603,000 coins. The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, BX Thailand, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, Upbit, Bittylicious and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

