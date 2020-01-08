Fetch Market Cap Reaches $24.78 Million (FET)

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One Fetch token can currently be bought for $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on exchanges including Binance and WazirX. Fetch has a total market capitalization of $24.78 million and $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fetch has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00037823 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $486.17 or 0.05831162 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00025807 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00035463 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Fetch Profile

Fetch (CRYPTO:FET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. The official website for Fetch is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch

Fetch can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

