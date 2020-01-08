FGL (NYSE:FG) Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group

FGL (NYSE:FG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $8.60. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.68% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of FGL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of FGL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of FGL from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. FGL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

NYSE FG opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. FGL has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $10.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.11.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. FGL had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. FGL’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FGL will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FG. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of FGL during the first quarter valued at about $898,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of FGL by 41.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 49,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of FGL during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FGL by 8.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,103,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 87,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of FGL by 281.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 778,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 574,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

