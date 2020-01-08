FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Director Sells $255,960.00 in Stock

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $255,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kalevi Kurkijarvi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 9th, Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of FibroGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $285,000.00.

On Thursday, November 7th, Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of FibroGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $229,620.00.

FGEN traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $42.81. 465,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,535. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.62. FibroGen Inc has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $61.23. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.56 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.95.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. FibroGen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $33.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FibroGen Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FGEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in FibroGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in FibroGen by 79.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in FibroGen in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in FibroGen in the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in FibroGen by 729.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

