Fiii (FIII) Trading Down 9.1% This Week

Fiii (CURRENCY:FIII) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 8th. One Fiii coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg and DigiFinex. Fiii has a total market cap of $92,276.00 and approximately $946.00 worth of Fiii was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fiii has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fiii alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00179604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.58 or 0.01378019 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000585 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00027703 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00117583 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Fiii Coin Profile

Fiii’s launch date was September 12th, 2018. Fiii’s total supply is 2,445,238,542 coins and its circulating supply is 482,404,699 coins. The official website for Fiii is fiii.io. Fiii’s official message board is medium.com/@fiiilab.io. Fiii’s official Twitter account is @FiiiLab and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fiii

Fiii can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fiii directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fiii should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fiii using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fiii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fiii and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.