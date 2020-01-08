Financial Comparison: Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) & Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) and Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and Shockwave Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hancock Jaffe Laboratories 0 0 1 0 3.00 Shockwave Medical 0 3 3 0 2.50

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 466.04%. Shockwave Medical has a consensus price target of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.31%. Given Hancock Jaffe Laboratories’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hancock Jaffe Laboratories is more favorable than Shockwave Medical.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and Shockwave Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hancock Jaffe Laboratories $190,000.00 49.99 -$13.04 million N/A N/A Shockwave Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Shockwave Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hancock Jaffe Laboratories.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of Shockwave Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and Shockwave Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hancock Jaffe Laboratories N/A -224.86% -128.87% Shockwave Medical N/A N/A N/A

About Hancock Jaffe Laboratories

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc., a development stage medical device company, develops and sells biological tissue solutions to treat patients with coronary, vascular, end stage renal, and peripheral arterial diseases in the United States and Europe. The company develops and manufactures implantable cardiovascular bioprosthetic devices for patients with cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial and venous disease, and end stage renal disease. Its products include the Bioprosthetic Heart Valve, a bio-prosthetic heart valve designed to mimic and function like a native heart valve; the CoreoGraft, a device for use as an alternate or supplemental coronary vascular conduit in coronary bypass surgery; and the Venous Valve, a bioprosthetic, pig venous valve for patients with lower limb chronic venous insufficiency. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. As of July 18, 2006, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. is a subsidiary of Leman Cardiovascular SA.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease. It serves interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists through sales representatives and sales managers, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

