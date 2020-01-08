Financial Contrast: i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) versus QuoteMedia (NASDAQ:QMCI)

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) and QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

i3 Verticals has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuoteMedia has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares i3 Verticals and QuoteMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets i3 Verticals -0.81% 14.31% 6.61% QuoteMedia 5.48% -45.67% 15.40%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.9% of i3 Verticals shares are held by institutional investors. 56.2% of i3 Verticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 47.1% of QuoteMedia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for i3 Verticals and QuoteMedia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score i3 Verticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 QuoteMedia 0 0 1 0 3.00

i3 Verticals presently has a consensus target price of $27.33, indicating a potential downside of 6.17%. QuoteMedia has a consensus target price of $0.25, indicating a potential upside of 47.06%. Given QuoteMedia’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe QuoteMedia is more favorable than i3 Verticals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares i3 Verticals and QuoteMedia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio i3 Verticals $376.31 million 2.12 -$3.05 million $0.39 74.69 QuoteMedia $11.13 million 1.38 $500,000.00 N/A N/A

QuoteMedia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than i3 Verticals.

Summary

i3 Verticals beats QuoteMedia on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc. provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support. Its payment processing services enable clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks. The company also licenses software; and provides ongoing support, and other point of sale-related solutions. It offers its solutions to its clients through direct sales force, as well as through a network of distribution partners, including independent software vendors, value-added resellers, independent sales organizations, and other referral partners, such as financial institutions. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

QuoteMedia Company Profile

QuoteMedia, Inc. provides financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet. The company also offers market information and services, including streaming stock market data feeds, research and analysis information, content applications, portfolio management systems, software products, corporate investor relations provisioning, news services, wireless applications, and custom development. In addition, its data feed coverage includes equities, options, futures, commodities, currencies, mutual funds, and indices. Further, the company provides financial data delivery application products and components comprising quote modules, charts, market movers, news, watch lists, tickers, market summaries, option chains, SEC filings, investor relations solutions, component fundamentals, and others. Additionally, it offers Quotestream, a Web-delivered embedded application, which provides real-time, tick-by-tick, and streaming market quotes and research information; and Quotestream Mobile that allows users to access financial data, news, and charting in real time or delayed modes from various handheld devices. The company also provides Quotestream Professional, which offers market coverage, data, customizable screens, charting, technical analysis, news, and research data primarily to financial services professionals and their support personnel; Web Portfolio Manager that allows users to track their holdings, conduct research, and analyze performance for stocks, mutual funds, and indices listed on exchanges; and Quotestream Connect that delivers real time data feeds to individual users to power third party applications. QuoteMedia, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

