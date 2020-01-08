Financial Review: Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) vs. Anaplan (NASDAQ:PLAN)

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) and Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.3% of Aware shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of Anaplan shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Aware shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.2% of Anaplan shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aware and Anaplan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aware -1.61% -0.36% -0.34% Anaplan -45.48% -46.75% -24.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aware and Anaplan, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aware 0 0 0 0 N/A Anaplan 0 5 13 0 2.72

Anaplan has a consensus target price of $61.88, suggesting a potential upside of 13.21%. Given Anaplan’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Anaplan is more favorable than Aware.

Risk and Volatility

Aware has a beta of -0.2, meaning that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anaplan has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aware and Anaplan’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aware $16.13 million 4.53 $1.23 million N/A N/A Anaplan $240.64 million 30.35 -$131.02 million ($1.72) -31.78

Aware has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Anaplan.

Summary

Anaplan beats Aware on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aware

Aware, Inc. provides software and services for the biometrics industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs), biometric enrollment SDKs and application program interfaces (APIs), identity text analytics SDK – Inquire, biometric services platform – BioSP, and cluster-based matching platform – Astra; and integrated solutions comprising Knomi, AwareABIS, WebEnroll, and Indigo, as well as biometric applications that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometric images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data. The company also provides imaging products for medical applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services. In addition, it offers software engineering services comprising project planning and management; system design; software design, development, customization, configuration, and testing; and software integration and installation. The company's software products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems to identify or authenticate people. It sells its biometrics software products and services through systems integrators, OEMs, and directly to end user customers. Aware, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

