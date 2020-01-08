FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FEYE. Robert W. Baird set a $23.00 price objective on shares of FireEye and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Mizuho set a $16.00 target price on shares of FireEye and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a report on Friday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FireEye from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of FireEye in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FEYE opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -25.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. FireEye has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $18.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average is $15.19.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information security company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $225.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.09 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FireEye will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FireEye news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $105,914.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 405,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,858,359.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of FireEye by 1,533.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,450 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the second quarter valued at $95,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of FireEye by 29.7% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,505 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the third quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

