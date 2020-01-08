First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) will report $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. First Industrial Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 45.86%. The business had revenue of $106.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FR. ValuEngine lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $504,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,592.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 848.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 46.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $41.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 57.50%.

First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

