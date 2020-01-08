Flash (FLASH) Price Up 35.1% Over Last 7 Days

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Flash has a market capitalization of $3.52 million and $1,102.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. During the last week, Flash has traded 35.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00179841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.72 or 0.01391635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00027044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00117511 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Flash Profile

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Flash Coin Trading

Flash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

