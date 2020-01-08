FLETA (FLETA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $441,947.00

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded up 27.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One FLETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC and DigiFinex. In the last week, FLETA has traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. FLETA has a total market cap of $3.42 million and $441,947.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012531 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00181617 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.19 or 0.01445300 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000601 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00026785 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00118074 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FLETA

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,787,875 tokens. FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain. The official website for FLETA is fleta.io. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FLETA

FLETA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

