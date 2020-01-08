Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Given News Impact Rating of -5.00

Media stories about Ford Motor (NYSE:F) have trended extremely negative on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Ford Motor earned a coverage optimism score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the auto manufacturer an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Bank of America cut shares of Ford Motor to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.

Shares of Ford Motor stock remained flat at $$9.25 on Wednesday. 28,451,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,580,596. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $33.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.88 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other news, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $217,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,700 shares in the company, valued at $778,596. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $178,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,441.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $543,200. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

