Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $33.00. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.32% from the stock’s previous close.

FSCT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forescout Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $44.00 price objective on Forescout Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Forescout Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Forescout Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.30.

Get Forescout Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FSCT opened at $32.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Forescout Technologies has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $46.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.49.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $91.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.99 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.27% and a negative return on equity of 101.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Forescout Technologies will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Forescout Technologies news, Chairman Yehezkel Yeshurun sold 39,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,400,805.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 44,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,269.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman David G. Dewalt sold 41,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $1,309,939.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 510,306 shares in the company, valued at $16,084,845.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 248,271 shares of company stock worth $8,316,811. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSCT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 46.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,769,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,780,000 after purchasing an additional 876,026 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 6,996.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 548,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,805,000 after purchasing an additional 540,929 shares in the last quarter. Corvex Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies during the second quarter worth about $16,446,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 380.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 568,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,253,000 after purchasing an additional 450,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 27.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,236,000 after purchasing an additional 400,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

About Forescout Technologies

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Forescout Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forescout Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.