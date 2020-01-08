Founders Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Founders Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,082 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,504 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises approximately 3.0% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $8,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $18,779,000 after acquiring an additional 82,800 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.3% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 44,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.0% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 14,276 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 923,186 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $50,458,000 after purchasing an additional 213,130 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.6% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 72,112 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 16,895 shares during the period. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.19.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $14,801,861.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.63. The company had a trading volume of 808,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,976. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $74.94. The firm has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $33.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

